Register open for Pelican Lake’s Becoming an Outdoor Family event
WATERTOWN – Registration for Pelican Lake Recreation Area’s Becoming an Outdoor Family event opens Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 a.m. CST.
Held July 15-17, the event is designed for beginner camping families, families who want to try new outdoor activities, and those who enjoy the company of like-minded families.
Workshop fee is $90 per family. The fee includes instruction in four skills sessions, program materials, and equipment use during the workshop. The full schedule can be viewed online at gfp.sd.gov/outdoors-family.
The program includes instruction in your choice of four hands-on classes, participation in four general sessions, a t-shirt for each family member, and an electrical campsite for two nights. Families arrive Wednesday, July 15, and depart Friday, July 17. For an additional fee, registrants can come a day early or stay through the weekend, departing Sunday, July 19.
A park entrance license is required to enter the park and is not included in the registration fee. Participants are responsible for personal items such as bedding, towels, food, clothing, and a tent/camper.
Session choices include archery and air guns, birding and birdhouse building, deer hunting 101, fishing, geocaching and orienteering, wildlife hike, outdoor photography, paddling, plant and tree ID, trapping 101, and waterfowl hunting 101.
GFP hopes to reopen Randall Creek Campground in time for Memorial Day
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials say the campground at Randall Creek Recreation Area near Pickstown could be for ready for campers as early as mid-May.
The bridge leading into the campground is being replaced following flood damage last spring. The day-use area and boat ramp remained open and accessible to vehicles. However, with the bridge unusable, the campground has been closed since last March.
“We’re excited to get back into the campground, and we know our visitors are too,” said Jon Corey, District Park Supervisor. “The wet conditions and flooding hit everybody pretty hard last year. We’re all looking forward to a well-deserved summer of camping, fishing and roasting marshmallows.”
Corey says the bridge is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend, but the park isn’t ready to start taking reservations just yet.
“Normally, reservations open 90 days before arrival,” he said. “Reservations for mid-May arrivals start opening right about now, but we’re going to hold off opening them up just yet. We want the construction crew to get a good start, and we’ll evaluate in mid-March. That will allow us to make a better determination about May and June availability.”
Camping reservations at Randall Creek for arrivals before June 19 will open once a more solid completion date can be determined. Visitors can follow the construction project on the park’s Facebook page, facebook.com/NorthPointRandallCreek. To sign up for email notifications about reservations opening, contact parkinfo@state.sd.us.
Idaho, other western states to study big game range land
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has been awarded a grant to study how elk herds move through a northern Idaho migration corridor also used by grizzly bears and wolverines.
The grant, announced by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday, is part of $3.2 million in funding for big game rangeland studies in 11 western states.
Idaho's research will focus on the McArthur Lake area, which serves as a link between the Selkirk and Cabinet mountains used by grizzly bears, wolverine and elk. Scientists will put GPS collars on 40 elk to monitor their movements over two years, and then combine that data with information from a grid of 119 trail cameras. The findings will be used to map seasonal ranges, movement routes and stopover areas, according to the Interior Department.
Other states that received grants are Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.