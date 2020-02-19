Register open for Pelican Lake’s Becoming an Outdoor Family event

GFP hopes to reopen Randall Creek Campground in time for Memorial Day

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials say the campground at Randall Creek Recreation Area near Pickstown could be for ready for campers as early as mid-May.

The bridge leading into the campground is being replaced following flood damage last spring. The day-use area and boat ramp remained open and accessible to vehicles. However, with the bridge unusable, the campground has been closed since last March.

“We’re excited to get back into the campground, and we know our visitors are too,” said Jon Corey, District Park Supervisor. “The wet conditions and flooding hit everybody pretty hard last year. We’re all looking forward to a well-deserved summer of camping, fishing and roasting marshmallows.”

Corey says the bridge is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend, but the park isn’t ready to start taking reservations just yet.