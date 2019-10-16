S.D. state parks to host halloween events
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is celebrating Halloween with special events at state parks.
Make plans to attend a Halloween event:
• Haunted Fort at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park near Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. MDT.
• Halloween Hike at the Outdoor Campus in Rapid City, Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m. MDT.
• Halloween Hike at Custer State Park, Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 8 p.m. MDT, and Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center. Hikes depart every 15 minutes. Reservations required: 605.255.4515
• Forest Drive Fright Night at Richmond Lake Recreation Area near Aberdeen, Saturday, Oct. 26, 12-7 p.m. MDT.
• Mortimer’s Monstrous Halloween Event at Oakwood Lakes State Park near Bruce, Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m. MDT.
• Trick-or-Treat Trails at Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon, Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m. MDT.
• Trick-or-Treat Trails at LaFramboise Island in Pierre, Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-6 p.m. MDT.
There is no cost to participate in the events, except the Haunted Fort. A park entrance license is required where applicable. Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress for the weather. Children must be accompanied by adults. Costumes are encouraged for the hikes but not required.
For more information on GFP events, visit gfp.sd.gov.
GFP Commission rejects modifications to trapping regulations
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission denied proposals to modify the period in which a trapper must check their set traps and snares. In response to a public petition and discussion of an alternative approach between the GFP Commission and Department, two alternate proposals were considered.
Between public input and discussion among commissioners, a decision was rendered which led to neither proposal being adopted. In turn, the current regulations remain unchanged and require that all traps and snares East River be checked prior to 12 o’clock midnight of the second full calendar day and all traps and snare West River be checked prior to 12 o’clock midnight of the third full calendar day. Regulations also remain unchanged for any trap or snare entirely submerged in water that remains set beneath the ice, which are to be checked prior to 12 o'clock midnight of the fifth full calendar day statewide, following a previous check or when the trap was initially set.
GFP Commission rejects lake aeration rule
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission discussed a proposed new rule to establish the department as the designated agent of the commission for the permitting of aeration systems in meandered waters or other waters to which the state has acquired a right, title or interest.
Following public testimony, the department recommended the commission not adopt the proposal. The commission accepted the recommendation, resulting in no change.
GFP Commission rejects hoop net, trap and setline regulations modifications
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission discussed several changes to the state’s hoop net, trap and setline regulations.
The changes would have added the James, Vermillion, and Big Sioux Rivers to the list of waters open for use of these gears. In addition, hoop nets and traps would have been added as legal methods of take in west river tributaries of the Missouri River.
Following public testimony, the department recommended the commission not adopt the proposed changes. This recommendation was adopted by the commission, resulting in no change to the current regulations.
The commission also rejected the other five changes proposed for the hoop net, trap, and setline regulations proposed in September. These proposals included adding a definition of setline in administrative rule, amending the administrative rule chapter title to include “traps,” changing check times to midnight on the day following when gears were set, and standardizing border water gear restrictions for hoop nets, traps, and setlines with those for South Dakota inland waters.