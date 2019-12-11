South Dakota snowmobile trails open Sunday
Snowmobile trails across South Dakota open Sunday.
Officials in the Black Hills say snow conditions will vary to start the season. The Black Hills has seen snow accumulation, but many trails are on Forest Service roads and have been plowed.
“It’s important that snowmobilers pick up a 2019-2020 trail map,” said Black Hills trails manager Shannon Percy. “The trail system incurs a number of re-routes each year and having a current map will help avoid trespassing.”
Snowmobile trail maps can be picked up at various businesses along the trails. Riders can request a copy by calling 605-584-3896 or 605-773-2885.
East River trails will see minimal grooming opening day. Snowmobilers are encouraged to check local conditions before riding and keep in mind many areas across eastern South Dakota have standing water.
Trail condition updates are posted to Twitter accounts dedicated to both the Black Hills and the East River trails (twitter.com/SDsnowBHills and twitter.com/SDsnowEast). With various cameras along the trails, current images of snow conditions can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/snowmobiling.
A $20 snowmobile motorcycle trail pass is available for residents who use a motorcycle conversion kit. Those permits can be picked up at the Black Hills Trails office in Lead, 605-584-3896, or at Farm Island Recreation Area in Pierre, 605-773-2885.
The snowmobile season runs until March 31.
CWD detected in Harding, Meade and Tripp counties
Increased efforts to determine the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in South Dakota have led to positive results out of Harding, Meade and Tripp counties. Thanks to the cooperation of hunters, these detections were obtained from samples provided through collection stations.
“While not the news we wanted to learn, we did expect to find CWD in new areas with the increased sampling and testing effort,” said GFP wildlife program administrator Chad Switzer. “From a disease surveillance standpoint, we are grateful for the cooperation from hunters in providing voluntary samples from their harvested deer, along with participating taxidermists and businesses that provided areas for sample collection stations,” he said.
One male mule deer from both Harding and Meade counties tested positive, while three male and one female white-tailed deer were positive from Tripp County.
“We understand hunters are anxious to obtain test results from samples provided,” said Switzer. “Hunters will be notified as soon as possible with either a not detected or positive result.”
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal brain disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an abnormal protein called a prion. Animals in the later stages of infection with CWD may show progressive loss of weight and body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation, loss of muscle control and eventual death. Chronic wasting disease is always fatal for the afflicted animal. CWD poses serious problems for wildlife managers, and the implications of long-term management for free-ranging deer and elk is unknown.
The Game, Fish and Parks Commission recently created regulations for the transportation and disposal of deer and elk carcasses from other states and from hunting units within South Dakota’s confirmed CWD areas. The new regulations will not go into effect until 2020. For more information on CWD, visit gfp.sd.gov/chronic-wasting-disease or contact your local GFP office.