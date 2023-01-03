 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Terry Peak reporting great snow conditions

  • 0

Terry Peak makes snow for the 2021-22 season (courtesy Terry Peak 12/6/2021)

If you're saddled with cabin fever from this week's storm, the fresh air and ski lifts up at Terry Peak might be the cure.

Terry Peak Ski Area staff are reporting great snow conditions, with all terrain open and all lifts operating Friday through Monday each week.

Terry Peak Ski Area

For the mid-week warriors, Kussy and Surprise Express, the Stewart lift, and the snow carpet are up and running. 

So far this season, Terry Peak has seen 111 inches of snow accumulation.

Terry Peak is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information on rentals and ticketing can be found at https://terrypeak.com/

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News