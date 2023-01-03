Terry Peak reporting great snow conditions

If you're saddled with cabin fever from this week's storm, the fresh air and ski lifts up at Terry Peak might be the cure.

Terry Peak Ski Area staff are reporting great snow conditions, with all terrain open and all lifts operating Friday through Monday each week.

For the mid-week warriors, Kussy and Surprise Express, the Stewart lift, and the snow carpet are up and running.

So far this season, Terry Peak has seen 111 inches of snow accumulation.

Terry Peak is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information on rentals and ticketing can be found at https://terrypeak.com/