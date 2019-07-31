Rapid City archers Sadie Tesch and Jacob McArthur competed at the NFAA Outdoor Nationals Field Championships at the NFAA Easton Foundation Yankton Archery Complex July 26-28.
Tesch and McArthur competed for three days in high temperatures, rain and against intense national competition to achieve podium finishes. Each archer shot 256 arrows from various elevated positions, distances, and target faces.
McArthur finished in second place and Tesch was third.
GFP, State Legislators to hold open house in Edgemont
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will hold an open house at Edgemont's Victory Steakhouse and Lounge Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
“Meetings like this are vital,” said Kelly Hepler, Secretary of South Dakota GFP. Local legislators Senator Lance Russell and Representative Tim Goodwin will join Secretary Hepler for the event.
“We have passionate, interested outdoorsmen and women in all corners of the state,” Hepler said. “I am glad we can have open discussions with legislators, landowners, hunters and anglers. It is so important that everyone comes to the table to talk about the issues facing GFP and our state’s outdoor resources.”
For more information on the event, contact the GFP regional office in Rapid City at 605-394-2391.
HuntSAFE classes coming up
Hunter safety classes (HuntSAFE) will be conducted in Rapid City at the end of August and again on Sept. 19-20.
The first class is Aug. 29-30 with classroom sessions from 5:30-9 p.m. and a range class is scheduled for Aug. 31 from 8 a.m.-noon.
The classroom sessions will be at the Outdoor Campus West at 4130 Adventure Drive in Rapid City. The Range sessions will be at the Rapid city Trap Club located at 9200 South Highway 79.
The second class will be Sept. 19-20 with classroom sessions from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. and the range session will be Sept. 21 from 8 a.m.-noon.
Students must attend all three sessions to receiver their card. Classes are designed for students 12 years of age or older or age 11 turning 12 before Dec. 31.
On line preregistration is required and can be made at gfp.sd.gov/hunter-education.
GFP seeking mountain lion management comments
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on a draft revision of the mountain lion management plan.
All individuals interested in the management of mountain lions in South Dakota have from now through August 26 to provide suggestions and comments on the draft plan. A final draft of the revised plan is scheduled to be presented to the GFP Commission in September for their consideration.
An open house also is scheduled for Aug. 15 from 7:00-8:30 pm MDT at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City. This event will begin with a formal presentation followed by breakout stations for the public to interact and provide feedback to Department staff.
A draft of the revised mountain lion management plan can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/management-plans under “Plans Up for Revision”. Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to LionPlan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by August 26, 2019, and include your full name and city of residence. To request a printed copy of the draft plan, please call 605.773.3387