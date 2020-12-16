Winter fly fishing a magical experience in South Dakota

The fly shop settles down a bit in the winter, so Hans has a few more opportunities for time on — or, more accurately, in — the water, sometimes alone and sometimes with friends or family. The other day it was family — his 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Irene, and his brother, Karl.

“I got to fish for an hour or so with Irene in the backpack, before we sort of transitioned up to the park,” Hans says. “And to be able to just leave the house and wander down to the creek to have an outdoor experience like that is really priceless.”

Priceless indeed. Pretty amazing, too, when you stop to think about it.

Rapid Creek is an extraordinary resource, for aesthetics and municipal water and irrigation. Not being a numbers guy, I just can’t imagine how you would put a value on all that. Add in the wild trout fishery that avails itself all year round and it does seem priceless.

It’s also accessible in a way that few natural resources of its quality and nature are. From my front door, I’m five minutes from the nearest wild brown trout, and basically 10 minutes from any productive pool or riffle in town.