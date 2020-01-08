WOSTER; One rooster was enough, even for Rosie

Fortunately, the temperature was 38 degrees rather than 18 degrees. So the soggy pant legs and flooded boots were a relatively tolerable discomfort, as long as we kept moving. Which we did, finally flushing a couple of hens and that one rooster.

The rooster flushed 60 or 70 yards away but held my attention as it pounded its way low across the slough grass for a couple of hundred yards, finally flaring up and dropping down for a landing on a finger of cattails reaching out into the mostly frozen lake.

We hunted toward that landing spot, with Rosie working deeper into the cattails and me trying to stay closer to the inside edge. For a time, I followed the tracks of someone — probably a hunter — who had been through earlier, on snowshoes.

At that point, snowshoes seemed like a pretty good idea. So did a change of clothes and a cup of hot tea, which would come later in the heated lobby of the otherwise-closed refuge office, where a hot-water dispenser always seems like a mid-winter luxury.

But back in the cattails, we eventually reached the point where the rooster had seemed to disappear. The wind was perfect for our approach. And almost immediately Rosie got birds, snuffling her way in a familiar S pattern through the cattails, leaving a trail of cattail fuzz hanging in the air.