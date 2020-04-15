WOSTER: Semi-quarantine, fishing go well together at the lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2-pound smallmouth hit on the eighth cast — a walleye-like “tap” that turned into a jerk, a pull and a surprising surge of power in the shallows of a frequently fished stretch of Angostura Reservoir shoreline.

A fish in the first 10 casts is what you hope for in an early spring fishing outing, even if the fish happens to be a much-appreciated bass instead of a sought-after walleye.

And midway through Good Friday in Lent, the smallmouth obliged me with much more urgency than the staff at the fast-food shop where I ordered drive-through lunch on the way out of town. Turned out it was drive through, park and wait.

Getting the fish sandwich took 20 minutes. Getting the smallmouth took a tenth of that. I ate one, released the other, then said a prayer of gratitude.

There were two other nice smallies to follow in the first 15 minutes, including an aerially-inclined 2 1/2 pounder. It had me believing, as it tested the character of last year’s 6-pound-test line, that the bass fishing would be hotter than the 66-degree high forecast.

I hoped to take advantage, because it was to be a one-day indulgence before the bone-chilling — for mid-April — drop in temps and wet snow to come the day after.