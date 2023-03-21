An unscheduled repair of Deerfield Dam will drop outflows temporarily on Wednesday morning.

The City of Rapid City said in a press release they were notified of the repairs by the Bureau of Reclamation late Monday afternoon.

City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda told the Journal they are replacing two valves at the dam.

"It's not planned," he said, "but it's pretty routine stuff."

The repairs are expected to take three hours.

Water outflows from Deerfield Dam to Clear Creek will be reduced to two cubic feet per second from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday to accommodate the work.

In recent months, city officials agreed on the need for increased communication about such work after repairs to gate four at Pactola Reservoir caused controversy in late November.

Outflows from the reservoir dropped suddenly from 44 cfs to less than 12 cfs without warning. Local fisherman reported multiple areas of significantly reduced flow along Rapid Creek, and were concerned about impacts to the trout population after finding "dry and shriveled eggs" on exposed rocks.