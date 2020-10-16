Pandemic boosting home sales in the state, realtors say

“I heard the other day that there’s an agent that wrote up three offers where, basically, the client has never seen the property because they know the market is so hot,” said Larry Luetke, president of the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire, based in Sioux Falls. “There’s just a lot of people looking at our state right now.”

The average time on the market for homes has fallen to 75 days recently from a more typical 90 days before a sale, Luetke said. Average sales prices are also up, having risen more than 7% since September 2019, from $210,000 to $225,000. Meanwhile, the number of homes on the market has fallen by more than 36% in the Sioux Falls area, from 1,980 in September of 2019 to 1,259 in 2020.

Home sales are also up in Rapid City and the Black Hills, said Steve Anderson, president of the Black Hills Association of Realtors. Realtors in the region have sold about 100 more homes during the first nine months of 2020 than they had during the same period in 2019, he said. The average sale price in the region is up more than $18,000, from about $252,000 in 2019 to more than $270,000 in 2020.