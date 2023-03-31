With four teams winning at least 20 games and four more winning at least two-thirds of their contests, girls’ basketball got much attention in the Panhandle this past winter. The statistics accompanying this story provide some of the details.

Good players make good teams and the following items tell a bit about some of the leading newsmakers. Numerous statistics also are provided.

--Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, the 6-foot-3 Bridgeport senior, finished her career scoring 2,075 points for a 19.4 average in 107 games. She also grabbed 877 rebounds and blocked 426 shots. Her 65.2% career field goal shooting is spectacular. Her career point total is just three shy of the 2,078 that Jordan Hooper of Alliance had when she graduated in 2010 to lead the Panhandle girls all-time. Hooper’s total is 11th on the Nebraska list while Ruthie is now 13th. Bridgeport had a 94-12 record during Loomis-Goltl’s career. The Purple Bulldogs were 75-6 the last three seasons, when they placed fourth, second and third, respectively, at the State Tournament.

--Ruthie’s sister, Olivia Loomis-Goltl, a 5-10 junior, had been a big part of Bridgeport’s success story the past three seasons. She now has 1,501 career points for an 18.5 career average while shooting 52.2% from the field. She’s also credited with 351 assists and 278 steals and made 67 of 88 free throws this year for 76.1%, second best in the Panhandle.

--Scottsbluff also has had lots of success this decade, going 62-17 the past three years. Senior Payton Burda has been among its leaders. She has scored 1,158 points the past four seasons that includes 239 3-pointers for a school record while shooting 34.7% from behind the arc. Her classmate, Anna Kelley, has been fantastic from the free throw line the past three seasons, making 101 of 122 shots for 82.7%. Eleven of Kelley’s misses were this year, but she still led the Panhandle while going 44 of 55 for 80% and also paced her team in assists with 80.

--Leyton sophomore Zaili Benish had the highest scoring average in the Panhandle for the second straight year. She averaged 21 points as a freshman and 21.9 this year while shooting 45.6% from the field a year ago and 52.9% in ’22-’23 for a combined 49%, exceptional for a guard. Her accuracy carries over to 3-point territory. She was 70 of 181 (38.7) from long range last season and 73 of 157 (46.5) this year. After two seasons, she’s tallied 992 points in 43 games.

--Sidney, which finished this season with a 25-3 record and is ranked third in Class B by the Lincoln Journal Star and fourth by the Omaha World-Herald, didn’t have one player with fantastic numbers, but many with outstanding stats. Seven Lady Raiders shot at least 35.6% from the field, led by all-around standout Reece Riddle’s 46.6% shooting from the field.

--Alliance went 12-12 this season after going just 1-22 two years ago. Junior Jaelynne Clarke is among the reasons for the big improvement. She averaged 12.7 points while shooting 48.6% from the field, averaging 10.1 rebounds and leading the region in steals with 109. South Platte’s 5-10 senior Hailey Koenen was the busiest rebounder with 12 a game. Clarke was next.

--Hay Springs senior Samantha Toof was a major reason why the Hawks finished with a 20-4 record. She scored exactly 400 points in 24 games this winter for a 16.7-point average and became the Lady Hawks’ eighth 1,000-point scorer. She finished with 1,063 and was by far the Panhandle’s busiest free throw shooter. She was 108 of 167 at the line. Benish was next with 85 of 115, followed by Riddle at 80 of 102.

Stats supplied by the coaches accompany this story.