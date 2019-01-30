Through Jan. 26, 2019

Boys Teams                 W                      L

Bridgeport                   16                      2

Alliance                         12                      4

Bayard                          12                      5

Morrill                           11                      6

Hemingford                 10                      6

Mitchell                          9                      7

Chadron                          9                      8

Garden County              8                      7

Hyannis                           7                     7’

Gering                             6                      7

Minatare                        6                      7

Creek Valley                   7                    10

Scottsbluff                     6                    10

Hay Springs                    6                    11

Kimball                            5                    10

South Platte                   4                      9

Gordon-Rushville          4                    10

Leyton                             4                    11

Crawford                        4                    13

Sidney                             4                    14

Sioux County                 3                    15

Potter-Dix                      0                    14

Girls Teams                  W                      L

South Platte                 15                      0

Mitchell                        15                      1

Sidney                           16                      2

Sioux County               13                      4

Bayard                          11                      7

Bridgeport                   11                      7

Chadron                       10                      7

Leyton                          10                      6

Gordon-Rushville          9                      6

Morrill                           10                      8

Crawford                        9                      8

Gering                             8                      6

Hyannis                           8                      6

Scottsbluff                     8                      8

Kimball                            7                      8

Minatare                        7                      8

Alliance                           6                    11

Hemingford                   3                    13

Garden County              2                    11

Creek Valley                   2                    13

Hay Springs                    1                    14

Potter-Dix                      0                    14

