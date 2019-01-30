Through Jan. 26, 2019
Boys Teams W L
Bridgeport 16 2
Alliance 12 4
Bayard 12 5
Morrill 11 6
Hemingford 10 6
Mitchell 9 7
Chadron 9 8
Garden County 8 7
Hyannis 7 7’
Gering 6 7
Minatare 6 7
Creek Valley 7 10
Scottsbluff 6 10
Hay Springs 6 11
Kimball 5 10
South Platte 4 9
Gordon-Rushville 4 10
Leyton 4 11
Crawford 4 13
Sidney 4 14
Sioux County 3 15
Potter-Dix 0 14
Girls Teams W L
South Platte 15 0
Mitchell 15 1
Sidney 16 2
Sioux County 13 4
Bayard 11 7
Bridgeport 11 7
Chadron 10 7
Leyton 10 6
Gordon-Rushville 9 6
Morrill 10 8
Crawford 9 8
Gering 8 6
Hyannis 8 6
Scottsbluff 8 8
Kimball 7 8
Minatare 7 8
Alliance 6 11
Hemingford 3 13
Garden County 2 11
Creek Valley 2 13
Hay Springs 1 14
Potter-Dix 0 14