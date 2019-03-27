Boys Teams                 W                      L

Bridgeport                   23                      2

Alliance                         19                      7

Bayard                          16                      8

Mitchell                        16                    10

Hemingford                 15                    10

Scottsbluff                   14                    11

Morrill                           12                    10

Garden County            11                    10

Minatare                      10                      9

Chadron                       11                    13

Creek Valley                11                    14

Gering                             9                    11

Hyannis                           9                    12

South Platte                   8                    11

Kimball                            7                    14

Hay Springs                    7                    16

Crawford                        7                    17

Gordon-Rushville          5                    15

Sidney                             5                    17

Sioux County                 5                    18

Leyton                             4                    17

Potter-Dix                      0                    18

Girls’ Teams                 W                      L

South Platte                 19                      2

Mitchell                        25                      3

Sidney                           22                      4

Sioux County               18                      6

Bridgeport                   16                      9

Bayard                          16                    10

Chadron                       15                      9

Leyton                          13                      9       

Hyannis                         12                      9

Scottsbluff                   12                    11

Gordon-Rushville        11                      9

Morrill                           12                    12

Kimball                          10                    11

Minatare                      10                    11

Crawford                        9                    11

Gering                             9                    11

Alliance                           7                    15

Garden County              5                    15

Creek Valley                   4                    16

Hemingford                   3                    18

Potter-Dix                      1                    16

Hay Springs                    1                    20

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.