October 18 Scores
Mitchell 28, Chadron 24
Arthur County 58, Crawford 40
Hyannis 53, Hay Springs
Hemingford 69, Morrill 24
Cody-Kilgore 40, Sioux County 6
Bridgeport 40, Gordon-Rushville 0
Scottsbluff 51, Alliance 10
McCook 45, Gering 14
Chase County 39, Sidney 14
Bayard 50, Perkins County 46
Sutherland 80, Kimball 18
Garden County 44, Medicine Valley 8
Creek Valley 54, South Platte 39
Ord 28, Valentine 6
Gothenburg 44, Ogallala 6
Minatare 62, Potter-Dix 36
October 25 Schedule
Gering at Chadron
Hyannis at Crawford
Hemingford at Perkins County
Hay Springs at Sioux County
Lexington at Alliance
Scottsbluff at McCook
Mitchell at Sidney
Chase County at Ogallala
Bayard at Kimball
Hershey at Bridgeport
Sutherland at Morrill
Leyton-Banner Co. at Wauneta-Palisade
Minatare at Creek Valley
Cody-Kilgore at South Platte
Arthur County at Potter-Dix
October 26 Schedule
Gordon-Rushville at North Platte SP