October 18 Scores

Mitchell 28, Chadron 24

Arthur County 58, Crawford 40

Hyannis 53, Hay Springs

Hemingford 69, Morrill 24

Cody-Kilgore 40, Sioux County 6

Bridgeport 40, Gordon-Rushville 0

Scottsbluff 51, Alliance 10

McCook 45, Gering 14

Chase County 39, Sidney 14

Bayard 50, Perkins County 46

Sutherland 80, Kimball 18

Garden County 44, Medicine Valley 8

Creek Valley 54, South Platte 39

Ord 28, Valentine 6

Gothenburg 44, Ogallala 6

Minatare 62, Potter-Dix 36

October 25 Schedule

Gering at Chadron

Hyannis at Crawford

Hemingford at Perkins County

Hay Springs at Sioux County

Lexington at Alliance

Scottsbluff at McCook

Mitchell at Sidney

Chase County at Ogallala

Bayard at Kimball

Hershey at Bridgeport

Sutherland at Morrill

Leyton-Banner Co. at Wauneta-Palisade

Minatare at Creek Valley

Cody-Kilgore at South Platte

Arthur County at Potter-Dix

October 26 Schedule

Gordon-Rushville at North Platte SP

