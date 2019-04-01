Chadron Christian Connection
"Bloom Where You're Planted" will be the theme of next luncheon of the Chadron Christian Connection. This event will be April 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the banquet room of the Country Kitchen restaurant in Chadron. Special music will be provided by Rick and Jennifer Mendyka of Chadron. Lucinda Mays, Chadron State College Grounds Supervisor Administration & Finance, will speak about "Gardening in the Panhandle."
Tony Tangwall of Whitney will be the speaker; Tony is the pastor of The Spirit of Faith church in downtown Chadron.
For reservations contact Darlene at 432-5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m., April 6. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcomed. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft Organization.
Nebraska Disaster Assistance
Anyone wishing to donate to help those affected by the flooding in Nebraska, UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) is a great way to donate. 100% OF THE DONATIONS go to the disaster in Nebraska. Checks can be sent to the Chadron United Methodist Church at 847 Shelton St., or UMCOR c/o Great Plains UM Conference P.O. Box 4187, Topeka, KS 66604. If you send a check, please put the number # “975/410101 Nebraska Disaster Assistance” on the memo line.
If you would like to donate on-line, you may do so at:
https://gp-reg.brtapp.com/GreatPlainsDisasterFundContributions
If you have questions, please call the Chadron UM Church office at (308) 432-2866.