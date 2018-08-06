Author present book at Chadron Library
Author Patricia Crane will present her book at the Chadron Public Library Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Crane learned to play the violin as a child in St. Louis, Mo. She left Missouri after marrying her career-military husband, Stewart, and became a military “nomad.” Crane added the viola to her primary instruments in 1992, and has been a free-lance musician across the United States and in Europe. She settled in Reno with her family in 2001, and completed a master’s degree in Musicology at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2006. Mrs. Crane will present her book “Casino Sidemen. Reno Showroom Musicians of the 1950s and 60s”. The program is free and open to the public.
Chadron Christian Connection
The Christian Christian Connection will celebrate the "Lazy Days of Summer" when they meet Aug.14 at 11:30 a.m. This event will in the banquet room of the Country Kitchen in Chadron. Speaker John Coates will be share "God Moments." John and his wife live in Chadron, where he serves as mayor. Special music will be provided by John Barnum of Chadron. Vicki Kotschwar will tell about the activities of the Chadron American Legion Auxiliary.
For reservations contact Darlene at 432-5432 or email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 11. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8 and is free for first-time guests. Men are always welcomed.
Museum Garden Party
The Dawes County Historical Museum will host its annual Garden Party Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the museum, located at 341 Country Club Road outside of Chadron. Enjoy an afternoon of music and friendship while models showcase period clothing from the pioneer days. Light snacks will be provided. A free-will admission will go toward the museum’s next project – an addition to the Carpenter’s Cove to house more exhibits. Don your favorite hat and enjoy an afternoon of history and fun.
Beyond Debate: It’s time for Climate Change Action
Are you concerned that global warming may be a serious problem?
Are you confused by what you hear? Do you find it hard to know what to believe or how to help in the face of conflicting arguments? Come learn more about climate change at an Aug. 12 presentation in the Chadron High School auditorium at 1 p.m. by Dr. Shahir Masri, an author and Harvard trained air pollution scientist, and educator Athina Simolaris.
Climate change poses a major threat to public health and the environment. Yet, political squabbles and misinformation have stalled policy and enabled little progress to be made in solving the crisis. Similarly, the notion of a “climate debate” has created the illusion of a divided scientific community, when in fact most scientists agree that human activity is causing the planet to warm. At a time when open discussion is essential, talk of global warming has become entrenched in politics and all but taboo in unfamiliar company.
Dr. Masri and Ms. Simolaris are traveling the country, speaking to American communities in 36 states about the seriousness of global warming. They believe that now is not the time for silence, but rather a time for conversation and collective action to address greenhouse gas emissions. Masri authored the book, Beyond Debate: Answers to 50 Misconceptions on Climate Change , which simplifies the science and resolves the confusion so that everyone may better understand the issue.
His book will be on sale at the program. For more information, visit
http://www.shahirmasri.com/beyond-debate.html
IPAD Orientation
All Chadron High School students and their parents/guardians must attend an I-Pad orientation session in order for the student to be issued an I-Pad this fall. The last session will be tonight, Aug. 8, from 6-8 p.m.
Softball Barbecue & Sport Drink Scrimmage
The Chadron High School softball team will host its barbecue and sports drink scrimmage at Hampton Field Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame
The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Jamboree Volleyball Game, featuring Chadron High School, will be at the Chicoine Center on the Chadron State College Campus Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
Football Sport Drink Scrimmage
The Chadron High School football team will host its sports drink scrimmage Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the high school football field.
Backpack to School
Wireless World, a Verizon Authorized Retailer in Chadron, will give out free backpacks filled with school supplies Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Backpack to School program is one that involves employees, customers and our vendor partners. A company-wide employee program asks employees to donate backpacks, which are combined with donations from our loyal guests in the stores. Each backpack that is donated at one of 44 locations will be distributed to children in that local area.
A child must be present to claim their free backpack, no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. Limited number available, while supplies last.