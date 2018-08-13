CCR sign-ups
Chadron Community Recreation Fall Sports sign-ups will be Aug. 20 and Aug. 22 at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the Chadron State College campus (use the top, south door) from 5:30- 7 p.m. each night.
Soccer is $35 for girls and boys ages 5-12 as of Sept. 1. Games will be played in September on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at either 5:30 or 6:15 p.m. The season will continue in the spring (spring registration is $25 and is due March 15). Coaches and team sponsors ($150), as well as referees, are needed. Players are required to have shin guards and no baseball or football cleats are allowed.
Flag football is $35 for girls and boys in grades three through six. Games will be played on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons in October. Coaches, referees and team sponsors ($150) are needed. Players must have a mouth guard.
Tackle football is $200, with $125 of that as a refundable deposit upon equipment return. Girls and boys in grades three through six can participate. There will be one game per week, with dates and times yet to be determined. Only equipment provided by CCR can be used, and a mouth guard is required. Coaches, referees and team sponsors are needed. Children must be present at registration to try on equipment.
Children will not be placed on a team until the registration fees are paid, and late fees may apply. For more information call 432-3133 or visit chadronrec.com.
Museum Garden Party
The Dawes County Historical Museum will host its annual Garden Party Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the museum, located at 341 Country Club Road outside of Chadron. Enjoy an afternoon of music and friendship while models showcase period clothing from the pioneer days. Light snacks will be provided. A free-will admission will go toward the museum’s next project – an addition to the Carpenter’s Cove to house more exhibits. Don your favorite hat and enjoy an afternoon of history and fun.
SGT Cory Mracek Memorial Ride
The Sgt. Cory Mracek Memorial Ride will be Saturday, Aug. 18, beginning with a flag raising at 7:45 a.m. at the Chadron American Legion. Registration for the poker run, which costs $20, is from 8-9 a.m.
Get your card punched at designated checkpoints in the Black Hills anytime during the day and return to the Chadron American Legion for the BBQ and prize drawings to begin at 5 p.m.
Meal is open to the public. If not riding in poker run, meal is $10. Only $20 tickets will be included in door prize drawings. (Must be present to win) Any vehicle is welcome to ride, bikes, cars, trikes, etc.
Proceeds used to sponsor a scholarship at Chadron State College for a military veteran.
Sioux County Historical Trek
The 35th annual Sioux County Historical Trek will take place Sept. 8. The Historical Treks tour various parts of Sioux County and the surrounding area, exploring local sites and history.
This year’s Trek will travel through east central Sioux County, and visit the historic communities of Belmont and Marsland. We will also tour the Belmont Tunnel, Nebraska’s only railroad tunnel, which is no longer in use. After leaving Marsland, we will drive to Box Butte Reservoir and have a picnic lunch. Then the group will journey back to Harrison via Crawford, stopping for ice cream along the way.
The group will travel by bus, and the cost to join the trek is $30. Meet at the Sioux County Museum in Harrison at 7:45 a.m. for registration, coffee and doughnuts. Bring a sack lunch for the picnic; the museum will provide bottled water.
Please call the museum to register for the trek no later than Aug. 31 at 308-668-2110 or 308-665-5175.