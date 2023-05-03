The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating a potential gas leak in a residential neighborhood in north Rapid City.
RCFD Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said crews are on scene and have evacuated the 1100 block of Farlow Avenue and the neighboring block of Dilger Avenue as a precaution. Two trucks are currently on scene.
This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Contact Darsha at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com
