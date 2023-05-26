BELLE FOURCHE—Patricia June Tope, 77, Belle Fourche, SD, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Monument Health Spearfish, SD. Visitation will be Monday, May 29, 2023, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m., Pine Slope Cemetery, Belle Fourche, SD. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
Patricia June Tope
