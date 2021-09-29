Patrick is Mr. Reliable but fame hasn't followed him

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tim Patrick seizes the back-shoulder throw and still gets the cold shoulder. He makes the contested catch and remains incognito. He hauls in the pass with both the defender and the sun in his face and again gets overlooked.

Surrounded by bigger names, faster players, better route runners, the soft-spoken Patrick fades into the background — except on game days.

"I don't think he's overlooked or underestimated on our team," Broncos tight end Noah Fant insisted. "I think we all have a great respect for what he does and a great respect for what he's produced."

Fant can't fathom why a reliable receiver like Patrick doesn't get more respect.

"Honestly, it's tough to say why, but you'll get guys who do the same thing in the league that Tim has done and they'll be super hyped up, everybody will be buzzing around them," Fant said. "And then you'll find guys like Tim who's done so many good things, had all these crazy catches and they're, like you said, overlooked.

"The great thing about Tim, though, is that he doesn't really care. He's just going to do what he's supposed to do all the time. He's going to make the plays that he needs to and it doesn't really matter to him. I would say this, though, people need to start respecting him."