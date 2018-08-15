AUBURN, Wash. | Gladys I. Paulus, 94, passed away Aug. 6, 2018, from a stroke.
She was born Jan. 20, 1924, on the family farm in Owanka, SD; married Ray A. Paulus on Oct. 13, 1942; and moved to Washington in early 1946.
Gladys was very active in the Auburn community where she lived for more than 30 years, after the death of her husband Ray in 1985.
She is survived by seven of her eight children and their spouses plus 14 grand-children, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be from noon to 3 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Auburn Community and Event Center, 910 9th St. SE, Auburn, WA, 98002. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Lakeside Community Cemetery.
The Gladys Paulus Memorial Fund has been established at the Spokane Teacher’s Credit Union (800-858-3750). Donations will be distributed to her favorite charities.