Bike Ride Across Nebraska, or BRAN as it’s often shortened to, offers hundreds of cyclists the opportunity to challenge themselves on a 400-mile bicycle ride across the state of Nebraska.
Many who gathered at the Chadron State College Campus, in Chadron, Saturday afternoon, the site of the beginning of the 2019 BRAN, have completed the trip tens of times. Others have participated for the better part of 30 years.
So why do so many riders keep coming back year after year having already risen to the challenge?
“What brings you back is like any type of grouping, it’s basically the camaraderie,” Doug Pillen, of Belleveue says, “Sometimes it’s like a family reunion. You don’t see some of these people until you come to the ride.”
Pillen, 63, took part in his first ride during BRAN 3. The ride is now in its 39th year.
Each year BRAN takes riders on a 400-or-more-mile ride from a starting point to Fremont across seven days. This year Chadron was chosen as that starting point. The chosen route will take riders east through the sandhills in a tale of two trails as it mirrors the Cowboy Trail at times.
It’s the first time Chadron has been chosen as the starting point, though BRAN has traveled Highway 20 in the past.
As riders pitched their tents and re-assembled their bikes Saturday afternoon in preparation for Sunday morning’s launch of the first leg of the journey, many spoke of the friendships they’d made from past rides and used their first day camping to begin catching up with old friends.
Pillen has a unique experience with the camaraderie and friendships the ride can build. He met his wife in O’Neill during BRAN 4, another time when the ride snaked along Highway 20. She’d run into a flat tire and one of the ride’s trucks had been stolen, meaning there was extra time in camp that day for the two to get acquainted.
For some the ride is certainly about meeting the challenge of riding across Nebraska for seven days, for others it’s about having time to reconnect with family members who have joined them. Still others say the ride to see the beauty of Nebraska and to meet people along the way. For many it’s about all of those things and more.
“This has always been my week to decompress at the end of the school year,” Ann Frame, who was a teacher for 36 years until retiring recently. “This is the week you don’t have to worry about anything at home. Everything is locked up, the dog is at doggy-day-care and all I have to do this week is ride, and eat and find my clean clothes at the end of the day.”
According to her, if you’ve ridden through a lot of rain, sometimes clean clothes become optional and a rider has to settle for “clean enough.”
For Frame, there’s no better place to ride than in Nebraska on the BRAN. She’s ridden many rides in many states across the country, but BRAN is her favorite.
“This is the most people-friendly ride and one of the most organized rides,” she says. “There’s nothing better than rolling into a little town along the way and finding pie being served by the VFW ladies, treats from the cheerleaders and having the football team unloading the truck for us.”
Frame also says she enjoys talking to the locals about what makes their town special.
Many of the experienced riders at the camp shared her sentiment.
“It’s the people that you meet and the things you eat,” Rick Clark, who began riding BRAN in 1948 and is now taking part in his 13th ride, says. Among the many stories of past BRANs shared Saturday, one multiple riders shared was an experience with being fed a delicious pot-luck dinner by a town of about 60 people who came together to feed the hundreds of riders camping for the night.
On Saturday and Sunday morning Chadron played host to those hundreds of riders. Prior to the beginning of the ride, nearly 400 had pre-registered and many more registered this weekend in Chadron, though exact figures have not yet been obtained.
CSC expected that with support staff, volunteers, riders and their families, it would play host to 1,000 to 1,200 people this weekend.
Sunday morning, the riders began leaving camp once the sun began to rise, heading out on the first leg of the trip from Chadron to Gordon. Among them was Jim Schultz, 55, of Lincoln.
Schultz began his first ever BRAN on Sunday, though he’d been wanting to take the ride for a while.
“I’ve always kind of had my eye on it,” Schultz says. “This year, I’ve also been interested in getting out on the Cowboy Trail and the two lined up perfectly.”
As a former scout master, Schultz had tried to get his scouts to visit the Cowboy Trail often, but could never get it worked out. Now, semi-retired and with his kids off and into the working world he says it was time for Dad to start pursuing his dreams.
Although it’s his first time on the ride, he’s not that worried about the physical challenge.
“I’m more nervous about how to get moving in the morning without the coffee pot next to me,” he says with a laugh. “I haven’t done a lot of riding in the past but this spring I got a better bike and I’ve put 975 miles on it in preparation. I’m pretty confident in the miles.”
Also riding for the first time is Nancy Willcockson, who will celebrate her 64th birthday on the final day of the ride.
Though her husband is a passionate cyclist and has been part of the BRAN planning committee for around 15 years, Willcockson says it took until the timing was right for her to make her first go at the ride.
She also says until recently she’s always worked and never had much leave, and if she was going to take five days of what little vacation time she had, it was going to be on a beach, not riding a bicycle across Nebraska.
But now that both she and her husband are retiring at the end of August and she has confirmation that she’ll be sitting on a beach around that time, ride or no ride, the time was right.
She also believes it will be a good test of her concept to mix her husband’s love of cycling with her love of travel. She hopes to maybe take their bikes to Europe someday.
Even though Schultz and Willcockson are first-timers at the ages of 55 and 64, the two fit well with the dominant demographic of the ride. Someone might think such a long ride would be better suited to the young and super-fit. But a walk around the camp shows that’s not the case. Many riders are in their 50s or better.
“You don’t have to be super fit; you don’t have to be super young,” Frame says. “You just need to have the endurance and the determination to be out there every day and to remember when you’re out there to have fun.”
There are also a good amount of young people who do make the ride, including Rick Clark’s daughter Tori Clark, who is 21.
Tori is headed on her second ride with her father and first time as a trio along with Rick’s girlfriend Riki Dille.
Tori just graduated from the University of Lincoln and got accustomed to riding a bike during a time period where she was going to college and didn’t have a car. She says she’s not above bragging to her friends about BRAN, but she hasn’t been able to pique their interest enough for them to join in.
It could be they’re intimidated by the distances. Tori says her friends can’t believe she’ll ride her bike 20 miles in a day, let alone the distances she’s covered during her time on BRAN.
What’s the most difficult aspect of BRAN? Nearly every rider responds it’s hills and headwinds.
“If you’re stuck in a headwind all day it can wear on you,” Rick Clark says. “If you’ve got a hilly day and you don’t like hills, that’s a day you’re not going to enjoy.”
Delli says it does take a special person to make the trip.
“I’ve only been riding for two years, I rode when I was a kid, but (Ricky) started me back riding and he always talked about BRAN. Last year I went and it takes a special kind of crazy to do it. I’m back so I guess I’m part of it,” she says.
For Delli, the scenery riders get to enjoy is the perfect medicine for when times get tough. It’s one of the many joys riders say easily make the challenging times worth it in the end, and it’s those challenging times that Pillon and other riders say help make it feel that you’ve accomplished something when you reach the end of the trip, or just that day.
“Even at the end of the day, for me at least,” Tori Clark says, “if you had a rough day, you get into town and take a shower and it’s like ‘okay, it’s over, let’s have fun.’”