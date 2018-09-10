John and Dusty Pence sponsored a community potluck and party this past Saturday in Centennial Park. The event featured food, beverages and music courtesy of Jalan Crossland.
Dusty said the inspiration for the event was two fold, "We were long overdue for a big party and we had always wanted to bring Jalan Crossland back to town, but we didn’t know where to draw the line on the invitation list. Instead we decided to make up for fifteen years of missed celebrations by throwing one big party and inviting everyone."
She added, "We remembered how much we loved the community potluck the city threw on September 11, 2002, so we decided to do something similar, but without the speeches."
The event functioned as a fundraiser, in addition to a community get-together. Pence said, "we encouraged folks to bring something for the food bank. Jalan took the initiative to encourage cash donations as well and then decided to donate ten percent of his merchandise sales, that came to $113, and with the goodwill cash added in, the food bank raised $379.89. Amy Pucket at the food bank told us that the actual food donations were not only generous in quantity but of particularly high quality. We are all grateful for the generosity of the community. Don’t be surprised if this becomes an annual event!"