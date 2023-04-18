After nearly 40 years serving in Pennington County, Treasurer Janet Sayler will resign effective May 31.

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners Tuesday thanked Sayler for her tenure, which includes 25 years as county treasurer, and unanimously confirmed the appointment of Chief Deputy Annette Brant to serve the rest of Sayler's term.

Brant has been Sayler's chief deputy for 15 years and has more than two decades of experience in local government.

Commissioner Gary Drewes commented that Brant "has some major shoes to fill," but shared his colleagues sentiment that she would be successful in the role.

"We know that you're not going to have any idle time in the months forthcoming, so I wish you well, and you know that we are there and supporting you," he said.

After the vote, Brant told the Journal she is ready to hit the ground running and wants to work on employee recruitment and retention.

"Our office is held to a higher level of integrity for trust from the taxpayers of Pennington County," she said. "We have a great team of employees, and they will continue to strive to provide the highest level of service for all. Our team is our biggest asset."

Brant said Sayler "set her up very well" for the position and has been a great mentor and friend whose presence will be missed.

Sayler, who was absent from Tuesday's meeting, told the Journal via phone there is no doubt in her mind that Brant is the best choice for the job, commending her work ethic and their shared belief that the taxpayers come first.

"I think the commissioners have appointed the most knowledgeable and qualified person to fill my position. She will give that job 120%," Sayler said. "She knows what it takes. She knows the laws. She could step in my position when I wasn't there, and I was always very comfortable with any decision she made."

Sayler called her decision to step down a tough one, but the right one, and thanked the citizens of Pennington County for decades of support.

"I appreciate their support for allowing me to be their county treasurer for 25 years," she said. "I have left the office in good hands."

Brant will serve the rest of Sayler's term, which is set to expire at the end of December 2024.