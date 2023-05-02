The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 53-year-old Rapid City man.

Family members of Ty Michael McGuire filed a missing person report on May 1. McGuire was last seen or heard from on April 26, 2023.

McGuire is described as a 5-foot-10 Caucasian male weighing 185 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan or gray t-shirt and sweatshirt, tan pants, tan hat and work boots.

He is driving a 2004 Burgundy Chevy C10 Suburban with South Dakota license 2BD531.

Anyone with information on McGuire’s whereabouts is asked to please call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.