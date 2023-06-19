The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is warning of another round of scams targeting Pennington County residents.

Scammers are again calling people trying to steal money, claiming to be with the PCSO Civil Division. All of the calls originate from random area codes but the scammers are giving out Sheriff’s Office phone numbers. As is typical, the scammers ask for gift cards to pay civil fines or judgments over the phone.

PCSO advises residents to hang up immediately and call its office. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office generally does not collect warrants or fines over the phone. An individual would be asked to settle a warrant fee in person.

PCSO can take payment over the phone on certain types of warrants. If it is a Power of Attorney (POA) warrant, they can take credit card information and process it. However, anyone can confirm if you have an outstanding warrant by looking on the website: www.pennco.org/warrantsearch.

Any time you get a call from law enforcement demanding or soliciting money over the phone, you should be skeptical. No legitimate agency will accept gift cards. Hang up and call law enforcement directly at (605) 394-6117.