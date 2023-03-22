Pennington County will be conducting a test of their emergency alert systems at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time today, March 22.

The test message will be disseminated across every available emergency alert method, including wireless emergency alerts (received via cell phone), emergency alert systems (on television and radio), weather radio, outdoor sirens, and to those signed up for public warning messages.

"This test aims to have the best possible saturation of Pennington County residents and businesses, using all of our available emergency warning method tools. We want to make sure residents are aware of the emergency messaging dissemination methods that exist in Pennington County and how the community can receive warnings issued by public alerting authorities during emergencies," reads the Rapid City Pennington County Emergency Management website.

This dissemination test will be conducted annually every March, replacing the statewide tornado drill. RCPCEM suggests businesses, schools and medical facilities use the test message as an opportunity for an emergency drill.

Test messages must be enabled to receive the wireless emergency alert. iPhone users can go to settings, then notifications and scroll to the bottom to enable test alerts. Android users can activate alerts using one of the methods in the graphic below:

Agencies from Rapid City Police to the Pennington County Highway Department participate in a text-based alert system that can notify subscribers of road closures, wildfire evacuations and snow clearing updates. Visit pennco.org/textalerts to sign up for these updates.