PHILADELPHIA — Navy used a trick play to help reverse a rare losing streak against Army and Malcolm Perry ran for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns in front of President Donald Trump in the No. 21 Mids' 31-7 victory Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Navy (10-2, No. 23, CFP) won the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy for the 16th time and snapped a three-game losing streak to Army in the 120th game between the service academies.
Navy leads the series 61-52-7. The Black Knights (5-8) were trying to win four straight games in the Army-Navy series for the first time since 1993 to 1996.
Perry, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior quarterback, helped the fleet of foot Navy offense run away with the game with another game for the record book. He ran for a 55-yard TD in the first half, added a 44-yard scamper and set Navy season records in yards rushing and total 100-yard games. But his most GIF-worthy play didn't end up with his name on the scoring sheet. He took the snap at the 1-yard line, ran to his left and handed off the ball to receiver Chance Warren who threw to Jamale Carothers for the score and a 14-7 lead. It was Navy's twist on the Philly Special — the Naval Special? — at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
It was Navy's only yard passing of the game. Perry was the game's MVP.
Perry did not attempt a pass attempt and Army surprise starter Christian Anderson threw just one pass.
NDSU gets past Illinois State 9-3 to reach FCS semifinals
FARGO, N.D. — Griffin Crosa kicked three second-quarter field goals and North Dakota State's defense did the rest as the defending national champion Bison beat Illinois State 9-3 in an FCS quarterfinal on Saturday.
The top-seeded Bison (14-0) will host No. 5 seed Montana State next week in the semifinals after posting their 35th consecutive victory, extending their own FCS record and tying them for fifth all-time among all Division I programs. They have won seven of the last eight FCS championships including the last two.
The Bison held the unseeded Redbirds (10-5) to three points for the second time this season, having beaten Illinois State 37-3 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game in Fargo on Oct. 5.
This time the Redbirds defense kept the game close, allowing only Crosa's field goals of 38, 33 and 22 yards on consecutive possessions for a 9-0 halftime lead.
Illinois State's only points came from Sam Fenlason's 27-yard field goal after a 70-yard drive. The Redbirds reached Bison territory only one other time.
Ifanse leads Montana State into FCS semis with 24-10 win
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Isaiah Ifanse ran for 196 yards and a touchdown and passed for a touchdown to lead Montana State to a 24-10 win over Austin Peay in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday night.
The fifth-seeded Bobcats (11-3) will next take on defending champion North Dakota State.
The Bobcats sacked JaVaughn Craig four times, the last when Derek Marks strip-sacked Craig and Bryce Sterk scooped up the ball and rumbled to the APSU 11 with 1:07 to play.
Weber State outlasts Montana 17-10 in FCS quarterfinals
OGDEN, Utah — Ja'Kobe Harris blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and No. 3 seed Weber State beat No. 6 seed Montana 17-10 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on Friday night.
Harris' touchdown gave the Wildcats a 7-7 lead with 9:41 left in the game. The Wildcats (11-3) will visit No. 2 seed James Madison in the semifinals on Dec. 21.
Dalton Snead gave the Grizzlies (10-4) a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD pass to Colin Bingham in the middle of the second quarter. But Snead threw interceptions on four of Montana's next six possessions. The first interception created a short field which led to Weber State's opening points, Trey Tuttle's 41-yard field goal with 4:29 left in the half.
James Madison shuts out Northern Iowa 17-0 in FCS quarters
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Percy Agyei-Obese ran 33 times for 124 yards and a touchdown and No. 2 seed James Madison dominated defensively in a 17-0 win over Northern Iowa in the FCS playoff quarterfinals on Friday night.
James Madison (13-1) won its 13th straight and will face No. 3 seed Weber State in the semifinals on Dec. 21.
Northern Iowa (10-5) had 58 yards of total offense through the first three quarters and did not cross into James Madison territory until the final drive of the game with less than two minutes left.