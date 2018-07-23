Smokey is a 1-year-old brown and black Tabby cat. He's is a total sweetheart who hardly makes a sound. Smokey was declawed by a previous owner, which means he needs to be an indoor cat only. He's good with children, as his last foster home had a toddler who would carry him around and sit him on her lap. He’s a gentle, quiet boy who just wants to be loved. He does have a few tummy issues, but as long as he get his prescription food, he’s just fine. The Humane Society is currently having a cat sale- $20 for adults and $50 for kittens. Smokey is already spayed, so his adoption fee is only $20, plus tax and license fee. Stop down at the Humane Society to visit Smokey, or give us a call at (605) 394-4170.
