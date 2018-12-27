A Rapid City judge heard testimony Thursday on whether evidence seized by animal control officers this summer from the Pitter Patter Pet Store should be suppressed due to the insufficiency of an officer's initial affidavit.
Andrew Smith, an animal services and enforcement officer of the Humane Society of the Black Hills, took the stand in Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Matthew Brown's courtroom to answer questions about whether or not the affidavit he supplied to a circuit court judge to issue a warrant was sufficiently detailed to legally support the probable cause standard for the seizure that followed — nearly 100 animals, including dogs, cats, dead fish and a chinchilla.
"I felt the conditions were unsafe for the animals and that's enough under Rapid City municipal code," said Smith, answering an aggressive line of questioning from attorney Timothy Rensch, who is defending Marinda Parks, owner of the un-opened Pitter Patter Pet Store in the 2400 block of Mount Rushmore Road when it was raided Aug. 16 by animal control.
Questioning ranged from the scatalogical to veiled accusations about the humane society's intent to badger the Pitter Patter Pet Store's owner. At one point, Rensch was told by Judge Brown to return to his counsel's table after standing close to the witness.
"You smelled pee?" Rensch asked in one of Thursday's typical exchanges.
Smith nodded.
"You saw pee? You saw puppies peeing?"
"Yes," Smith said.
Kinsely Groote, the assistant attorney for the city of Rapid City, who is pressing more than 50 misdemeanor charges against Parks, sought to direct the court's attention to what the search warrant produced.
On Aug. 15, Smith paid a visit to the Pitter Patter Pet Store after a report from an anonymous witness of two puppies stranded — and perhaps endangered — in a koi pond. After Smith witnessed one pit bull puppy in the pool, he called Parks, who arrived 15 minutes later.
After a 10-minute look around the store, during which Smith testified that Parks or "someone with her" picked up the two puppies from the pool, he said he conferred with his superior officer at animal enforcement and the director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills before submitting an affidavit to receive a search warrant.
A day later on Aug. 16, three animal control officers and a Rapid City police officer arrived to see dead fish floating in the pond, a heavy smell permeating the premises and to seize animals.
In a motion filed Dec. 17, Parks argues through her attorney that such a search warrant should never have been granted by Judge Jeffrey Connolly.
"There were material omissions in the affidavit which require suppression," Rensch wrote. "There was no mention that this store was not yet open and was under construction with temporary pet accommodations."
In filing his affidavit, Smith mentioned "unsanitary conditions" and lack of water as causes for his concern that criminal activity was being committed by Parks under the city's humane treatment code and state law. However, Rensch pounced on the affidavit's seeming ambiguity, arguing Smith never questioned Parks about whether she'd fed or watered the animals in the previous 24 hours.
Moreover, Rensch maintained in the courtroom had Smith — who has been with the Humane Society of the Black Hills for only a year — told Judge Connolly, who issued the search warrant, that the Pitter Patter Pet Store was a "going concern" and "about to open," that the judge would've looked more sympathetically upon the presence of "building materials" in an open space with the dozen puppies.
Later, evidence presented charged that many of the animals seized by authorities at the Pitter Patter Pet Store suffered from giardia, a disease contacted from animal excrement. Judge Brown will rule on whether such evidence should be presented at the trial.
A trial is set for April 1.