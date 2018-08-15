RAPID CITY | Carla Peterson, 48, formerly of Ekalaka, MT, was received into the comforting arms of God on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at her home in Rapid City, with her loving family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, at Carter County High School Gymnasium in Ekalaka, with Pastor Timothy Stuen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Beaver Lodge Cemetery.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka, MT