Philip boys wins MGPC Cross Country Meet; Wall girls place 1st

Four Philip athletes finished in the top five and another made the top 10 as the the Scotties boys squad ran away with the WGPC Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at Lake Waggoner Golf Course in Philip.

Wakely Burns led the field with a time of 18:33, while Trey Larson came in second with a time 18:37 and Reese Henrie and Jack Peterson followed in third and fourth, respectively, with times of 19:28 and 19:36.

Asher Peterson also finished in seventh with a time of 20:08 as the Scotties beat out second place Jones County, 6-27, which was led by Matthew Birkeland, who ended in sixth with a time of 20:04.

Other top 10 performances include White River's Ramsey Tucker, who placed fifth with a time of 19:38, and Bennett County's Rush O'Neil, whose time of 20:21 was good for eighth.

In the girls race, Philip's Presley Terkildsen won the event in 20:47, while Wall grabbed the team title, topping Jones County 9-14. Taylee Dartt led the Eagles with a second-place time of 21:51, while Maranda Poor Bear finished in fifth with a time of 23:47.

Madilyn Wulf came in fourth with a time of 22:40 to lead New Underwood.

