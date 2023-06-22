The Rapid City mayoral election recount commenced Thursday morning. City and Pennington County Auditor’s Office employees gathered to hand-check ballots — box-by-box and precinct-by-precinct — for stamps and write-ins.
The ballots will be re-fed into the counting machines today.
Darsha Dodge is the City Editor of the Rapid City Journal. Contact Darsha at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Darsha Dodge
City Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today