Downtown Rapid City received 16 inches of snow and the National Weather Service at Rapid City Regional Airport received 17.5 inches during the blizzard that swept through the area Friday night through Saturday night. Sturgis got 18 inches and Black Hawk and Piedmont received 21 and 19 inches respectively while Mount Rushmore only received four inches. See more photos from the winter storm on page A8.
THANKSGIVING WEEKEND WINTER STORM HAMMERS THE BLACK HILLS
PHOTOS: Thanksgiving weekend winter storm hammers the Black Hills
- Updated
Print Ads
Other
Other
Other
Jewelry