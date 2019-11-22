Against all odds and in defiance of the law of averages, the Rapid City Rush won a record seventh consecutive season opening home game overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the final seven minutes, drawing even with 46 seconds left in regulation and defeating visiting Tulsa 4-3 in overtime.
Down 3-1 with under eight minutes left in the third period after a 1-0 lead through two periods evaporated under a barrage of Tulsa goals, Peter Quenneville kicked off the Rush comeback with his 7th goal of the season with 7:57 remaining.
Unable to draw even in the waning moments, the Rush pulled goalie Ivan Prosvetov for the extra attacker with a minute and a half remaining. And with 46 seconds on the clock, rookie Keegan Howdeshell brought the crowd to its feet with a game tying goal, his second of the season.
“Our main goal at that point was to get shots on net and Ryker (Killins) made a good shot getting it through and luckily the puck bounced right to me on the front doorstep,” Howdeshell said. “Fortunately, and I can’t say how for sure, but it ended up in the back of the net.”
The tying goal setup one of the most exciting seven minutes in sports, 3-on-3 hockey with the game on the line.
And 2:04 into the back-and-forth, end-to-end affair, Tyler Coulter found space on a breakaway and skating in on Oiler goalie Evan Fitzpatrick went to the backhand for the game winner.
“We were in our own end for about 45 seconds and then Quenneville made a great play to pick off a pass and draw a couple of guys to him,” Coulter said. “And as soon as he had the puck, I started skating and he put the puck on my tape and the rest is history.”
Peter Quenneville earned his third assist of the tame to go along with his goal.
“Peter always has a great game especially at home,” Coulter said with a smile.
History as in winning a franchise record seventh game in a row to open the season. And against considerable odds winning the sixth of seven games against a very good Tulsa Oiler team (7-10-2-0).
“It seems we know Tulsa like a sibling now,” Coulter said. “We’ve played them enough to open the season very successively and hopefully we can do so again tomorrow.”
The win late was the third time the Rush have overcome a two goal deficit in the third period.
““There is never-say-die for this team,” Coulter added. “We will play until the final bell rings and it’s helped us a lot in the last few games when we’ve been able to win some miraculous games. And we’ve found some magic with the extra attacker, too. It’s no fun being in that situation so you might as well score a goal.”
The first Rush goal of the game that gave the Rush the 1-0 lead through two period came on a Gabe Torrel goal at the 8:57 mark of the period via a shot from a tough angle to the left of the Tulsa goalie. Giovanni Fiore and Peter Quenneville, Rapid’s leading scorers earned assists on the tally.
The comeback win was even more improbable given the fact that for the second game in arrow, the Oilers have dominated play for the first two periods and once again outshot the Rush 39-32.
The Rush (11-5-2-0) and Oilers complete the week’s three-game series on Saturday night with the puck set to drop at 7:05.