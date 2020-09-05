Patriots win second match in a row

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a tough start to the season, the Douglas/Rapid City Christian Patriots boys' soccer team got their second win in a row after a 6-1 victory over Freeman Academy Saturday afternoon.

Both teams struggled with excessive heat with temperatures climbing near triple digits during the match with a 1 p.m. start time.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian had a few good chances in the first 10 minutes but they couldn't convert those early opportunities. The first goal for the Patriots came when keeper Jordyn Simmering cleared a ball that found its way to the feet of Dillon Trevino. Trevino drove into the Freeman box and beat the keeper for a 1-0 lead with 24:54 left in the first half.

After a few more good chances that just missed, Christian Reuppel scored on a breakaway for a 2-0 Patriot lead with 14:38 to go before intermission.

The third goal came when Trevino challenged the keeper for a loose ball and won it. He collected the ball and found himself some space and turned and drilled another goal with 8:33 left in the first half.