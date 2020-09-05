 Skip to main content
Patriots win second match in a row
After a tough start to the season, the Douglas/Rapid City Christian Patriots boys' soccer team got their second win in a row after a 6-1 victory over Freeman Academy Saturday afternoon.

Both teams struggled with excessive heat with temperatures climbing near triple digits during the match with a 1 p.m. start time. 

Douglas/Rapid City Christian had a few good chances in the first 10 minutes but they couldn't convert those early opportunities. The first goal for the Patriots came when keeper Jordyn Simmering cleared a ball that found its way to the feet of Dillon Trevino. Trevino drove into the Freeman box and beat the keeper for a 1-0 lead with 24:54 left in the first half. 

After a few more good chances that just missed, Christian Reuppel scored on a breakaway for a 2-0 Patriot lead with 14:38 to go before intermission. 

The third goal came when Trevino challenged the keeper for a loose ball and won it. He collected the ball and found himself some space and turned and drilled another goal with 8:33 left in the first half. 

Any thoughts that the second half would lead to a Freeman comeback were erased 20 seconds after halftime. A long pass set up Reuppel and he did the rest, beating the keeper with a crisp shot to give the Patriots a 4-0 lead just as the second half began.

Trevino stayed involved in the scoring by setting up Ryan Gaughan with a pass into the box that Gaughan finished for a 5-0 lead. Gaughan returned the favor when he made a nice pass to Isiah Hirchert who scored the sixth goal of the game for the Patriots.

Simmering had a clean sheet working until a penalty gave Freeman a penalty kick with eight minutes left. 

The Patriots are back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. in Sturgis.

