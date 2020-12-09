Physicist highlights Nobel Day today

Sanford Underground Research Facility hosts “Deep Talks: Nobel Day” today with a presentation from Nobel Laureate Dr. Art McDonald, a donor recognition ceremony, and presentation of the CORES Award (Communication OutReach Experiences in Science) to Black Hills Energy.

“Deep Talks: Nobel Day” will be an online event streamed today from 5:40 to 7 p.m. Watch the event live on Sanford Lab's Facebook page, https://m.facebook.com/SanfordUndergroundLab/.

The CORES Award is given annually to an individual, group, business or organization that supports STEM education and outreach within the region through ongoing support of science education, a passion for science education, and a visible commitment to science outreach.

McDonald received a share of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics. McDonald’s work with the SNO Experiment was instrumental in resolving the long-standing solar neutrino problem, created when Ray Davis’ Homestake Experiment detected only one-third of the expected number of neutrinos coming from the sun. McDonald will explore the connections between Davis’ research in the 1960s and the discovery of neutrino oscillations, which shows that neutrinos have mass.

“These questions in particle physics relate very strongly to the evolution of the universe; it’s really a study of our origins,” McDonald said. “It is a value, in fact, to humanity to understand how our world works by investigating how the laws of physics work at a very basic level.”

