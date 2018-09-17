Pickleball
 Participants of the pickleball clinic put on by Hot Springs and the Southern Hills Community Recreation Initiative. 

 Gray Hughes

HOT SPRINGS – Community members gathered at Butler Park on Friday to participate in the pickleball clinic at Butler Park.

The event was put on by Hot Springs and the Southern Hills Community Recreation Initiative.

“The young players picked up the sport well,” said John Notheis, an instructor at the clinic.

They were enthusiastic and willing to learn, he added, and he hopes they keep playing.

Kathy Hren, summer recreation director for Hot Springs, agreed.

“We look forward to them continuing to play,” she said.

