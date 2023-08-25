A special Piedmont Board of Trustees meeting to address the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed annexation of land to the north of the city's current limits is scheduled for Tuesday.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Piedmont American Legion located at 101 Pine Street. The session seeks to provide a platform for discussion and to shed light on concerns raised by both residents and board members.

The primary focus of the meeting will center on public hearings regarding the Resolution of Annexation. These hearings will address the need for clarity on the city's motivations and the potential benefits of annexation. This step is critical in charting the course for the City of Piedmont's pursuit to involuntarily annex the land to its north.

The proposed annexation has been met with resistance from local residents residing in the affected area. The land in question includes five unplatted lots, out of which two currently hold agricultural status. Additionally, there is one platted lot with agricultural status encompassed by the annexation plan.

City officials have asserted that the motivation behind the annexation is to establish uniformity in development and enforcement across the entire territory. By bringing this area within the city's jurisdiction, the city aims to streamline regulations and ensure consistent growth in line with their "vision".