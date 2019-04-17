The Pine Ridge Trails Race Series is once again set to challenge runners and mountain bikers this summer.
Open to all who are up for the challenge, the race series takes competitors through the beauty of the Pine Ridge while testing their endurance, whether on two legs, or two wheels.
According to Race Director Donna Ritzen, the 2019 series won’t see many changes, although the race dates have been scheduled to not interfere with other popular races that occur in surrounding states, as some did last year.
Details of the races and registration can be found on the race series’ website pineridgetrailsraceseries.com.
In addition to changing the date from last year, the Panhandle Pedal Grinder gravel road bicycle race is adding a 40-mile race in addition to its 100-mile race. Ritzen says the race may also be run opposite of last year with the intention of putting the hill riding at the beginning, instead of the end.
The 2019 series is scheduled to kick off Saturday, June 8, with Run for the Hills, a running race held within Chadron State Park. The race includes a 10K and 5K run as well as a one to two mile fun run or walk.
Last year’s races were won by a local in both the 5K and 10K.
Shea Maddox, winner of the 5K completed the race in 37 minutes, 21 seconds, and Margaret Gregory completed the 10K in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 18 seconds.
“It was a lot of fun,” Gregory says. “It was definitely tougher than I even thought it would be. I knew there would be a lot of hills because I like to come out here and run, but I’ve never run on some of these trails and they were very hilly.”
Like Gregory, many participants in Run for the Hills, which is now in its third year, came away surprised at how demanding trail running in Chadron State Park could be. But feedback was positive immediately following the race.
The same was true for last year’s Panhandle Pedal Grinder, a 100-mile race over mostly gravel roads that began and ended at Chadron State Park.
This year’s Pedal Grinder will take place Saturday, June 29.
Last year’s race, which only featured the 100-mile leg, was won by Dwight Hall, of Fort Collins, Colorado. Hall, an experienced competitive mountain biker, completed the course nearly 2.5 hours before the second place finisher. Hall finished with a time of 6 hours, 19 minutes, 1 second.
Hall praised the difficulty of the course and celebrated what he called “fantastic views” along the way.
Other racers agreed.
“The course was absolutely stunning,” racer Jesse Long, who at the time lived in Omaha, said. “I probably would have had a better time if I hadn’t stopped every 10 miles to take photos for the first 50 miles. It was just postcards everywhere you looked.”
Long, who is originally from San Francisco where he worked as a bike courier, commented that he believed the route was “adequately punishing.”
As mentioned, the 2019 race will add a 40-mile race to go along with the 100-mile race.
In October, the Twisted Crawdad races, now in their seventh year, will bring the 2019 Pine Ridge Trails Race Series to an end.
The Crawdad races begin and end east of Chadron State Park at a popular trail location in Nebraska National Forest called “The Cliffs.”
The Crawdad’s mountain bike race will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, and include either a short 15-mile course or long 20-25-mile course. Race divisions are separated between men’s and women’s.
The Twisted Crawdad Trail Runs will take place a day after the mountain bike races, on Oct. 6. The trail runs include a half marathon, 10K and 5K run or walk. Each race is divided into men’s and women’s divisions.
Those who place at the Twisted Crawdad races and Panhandle Pedal Grinder will win cash prizes, while placers at Run for the Hills will win prizes, but they won’t be in the form of cash.