Playoff berths at stake as FCS regular season winds down

The CAA and Missouri Valley could each get at least two of the six at-large berths, and Eastern Washington (5-1, 5-1 Big Sky) is likely to lay claim to another.

VMI will win the Southern Conference's automatic bid for the first time if it beats The Citadel, or if Mercer loses at Samford. Bucknell and Holy Cross are meeting for the Patriot League title, and Davidson needs only to beat visiting Stetson to claim the Pioneer Football League's automatic berth, which would be the first in Wildcats history.

HARD TO WATCH

Deion Sanders probably wished he could have suited up.

Instead, the All Pro cornerback could only watch Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass light up his Jackson State squad with six TD passes in the Bulldogs' 52-43 victory.

Glass finished with 440 passing yards and also had a 5-yard TD run as the Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0 Southwest Athletic Conference) scored their most points against a Division I opponent in 12 years.

Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor said having Sanders on the other sideline is "good for Black college football. It's good for Jackson State. It's good for the SWAC.”