Plenty in Chadron for season

With Thanksgiving wrapping up this week, it’s time to officially get into the Christmas season if you haven't already, and Chadron has plenty of activities to get people into the spirit.
Keeping busy around town is Chadwick the Shop Small Chamber Elf, who will start his adventures on Dec. 1. Looking similar to the popular Elf on a Shelf item. Chadwick has one difference — he’ll be wearing a Shop Small button. That’s because the elf encourages people to visit local businesses while out shopping for gifts.
Specific to Chadron Chamber of Commerce businesses, Chadwick changes his location about four or five times before he leaves town a couple days before Christmas. But just how many stops he makes depends on how many people find him. Anyone who spots the elf, takes a picture with him, and posts it to social media and tags the Chamber of Commerce wins $25 in Chamber Bucks.
But for those who don’t want to get in on the elf hunt, there’s still plenty going on. The downtown will be lit up on the evening of Dec. 3, with the 2020 KCSR/KBPY Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas Cruisin’, though this event will only be a parade on Main Street from First to Fifth Street and should not be confused with the regular cruising events on Third and Main streets that were popular this summer.
Entry forms for the parade are available at Chadrad Communications, 226 Bordeaux Street, and should be returned by 5 p.m. Dec. 2 in order to be judged and eligible for the prizes of $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Participants will need to line up starting at the northeast corner of First and Main, beginning at 5 p.m., and the parade will proceed in the order in which participants arrive.
Girls age 6-11 can also fill out an application at chadrad.com to be this year’s Parade of Lights Snow Princess. The Princess will ride in a car and preside over the parade.
Though it is not mandated, folks attending the parade are encouraged to stay in their vehicles to watch the lights go by, in order to stay warm and healthy.
Prior to the big event of the parade, the Second Street Plaza will be a happening spot with the second annual lighting of the Community Christmas Tree at 5:45 p.m. Though the air is certainly turning colder this late in the year, there will be complimentary hot chocolate and chili on hand from The Ridge to keep warm.
Santa, of course, will be around for the tree lighting and parade. But, Smokey Bear is expected to show as well. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna, who is keeping plenty busy with coordinating holiday events, noted the Nebraska Forest Service cuts down the community tree. She further added staff with the local Nebraska Public Power District office help string the lights on the tree, and Fuller Construction set the groundwork for the tree in a spot that will be usable as the plaza develops over the years.
For those looking for opportunities to help others, the Chadron Police Department is having their annual “Shop with a Cop” program, to which people can donate. All proceeds raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within our community. Officers take children shopping to get things needed as well as a few things wanted. It is also a great way for the officers and children to get to know each other. The experiences have been a fun and exciting, sometimes interesting, time for both the children and the officers.
Donation containers for the program will be set up near the registers of some of the businesses in town. Donations can also be brought in or mailed to the Chadron Police Department at 125 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
People may bring donations directly to First National Bank of Omaha here in Chadron. They just have to let the tellers know they wish for the donation to go to the “Shop with a Cop” program.
The Salvation Army bell ringers have started their 2020 campaign at Wal-Mart, and there are still plenty of open time slots to volunteer your time. Weekday shifts are 2-4 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m., while weekend spots are 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 12-2 p.m., 2-3:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Sign-ups can be done online at https://slotted.co/2020BellRinging
