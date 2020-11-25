Plenty in Chadron for season

With Thanksgiving wrapping up this week, it’s time to officially get into the Christmas season if you haven't already, and Chadron has plenty of activities to get people into the spirit.

Keeping busy around town is Chadwick the Shop Small Chamber Elf, who will start his adventures on Dec. 1. Looking similar to the popular Elf on a Shelf item. Chadwick has one difference — he’ll be wearing a Shop Small button. That’s because the elf encourages people to visit local businesses while out shopping for gifts.

Specific to Chadron Chamber of Commerce businesses, Chadwick changes his location about four or five times before he leaves town a couple days before Christmas. But just how many stops he makes depends on how many people find him. Anyone who spots the elf, takes a picture with him, and posts it to social media and tags the Chamber of Commerce wins $25 in Chamber Bucks.

But for those who don’t want to get in on the elf hunt, there’s still plenty going on. The downtown will be lit up on the evening of Dec. 3, with the 2020 KCSR/KBPY Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas Cruisin’, though this event will only be a parade on Main Street from First to Fifth Street and should not be confused with the regular cruising events on Third and Main streets that were popular this summer.