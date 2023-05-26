Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Police have asked the public with help locating a man connected to the shooting of a 6-year-old child Friday morning on East Signal Drive in Rapid City.

"The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public's help to locate Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting that injured a six-year-old male," Rapid City Police wrote on Facebook Friday evening. "Blue Legs also goes by the nickname "Yamni." The public is asked not to approach the suspect."

A 6-year-old child was shot inside a residence on the 100 block of East Signal Drive Friday morning, the Rapid City Police Department said in a post to social media. Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9 a.m. When they arrived they found a child had been shot.

"On arrival, police located a 6-year-old male with a serious, non-life-threatening gunshot wound," police said. "The child was transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment."

The suspect was seen on camera fleeing the area. RCPD has released a copy of the image and also included the image in the post asking for help finding Blue Legs.

Anyone with any information about Blue Legs' whereabouts should contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.