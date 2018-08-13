Rapid City police say two men, age 18 and 19, have been charged with second-degree burglary for breaking into a home on Tomahawk Drive and stealing firearms from the home.
On Friday at 3:15 p.m., police received a report of a burglary at a residence in the 2900 block of Tomahawk Drive. A variety of items were reported stolen from the home, including two rifles and a handgun, according to a press release.
A witness at the scene told police that they saw two men carrying items from the home and driving away in a blue mini-van.
Police later located that van, and a felony traffic stop was initiated in the 2200 block of Haines Avenue.
The driver was identified as Jacob Martin, 19, of Rapid City and the passenger was identified as Simba Maat, 18, of Piedmont. A concealed pistol was located in Maat’s pants.
As police cleared the vehicle, they noted the strong smell of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up a variety of miscellaneous property, several items of which were identified as property reported stolen from the residence on Tomahawk Drive. Two bags of marijuana were also located in the vehicle, according to police.
The stolen handgun was later located inside a resident on LeBlanc Street and police found the stolen rifles at a residence in Piedmont.
Both Maat and Martin were placed under arrest for second-degree burglary, grand theft of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana, ingestion of a substance to intoxicate, and ingestion of a controlled substance. Maat was additionally arrested for commission of a felony with a firearm and driving without a valid license.