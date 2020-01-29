Pollution affects more than beaches and oceans

Let me start by saying this: as a recent returnee to South Dakota from California, I have noticed that the trash in the landscape and in the cities is far, far less than what I experienced in California. But the reason I write this is that I don’t want to see the trash in South Dakota become like it is in California.
I write in opposition to the bill introduced by the legislator from Big Stone City to ban a city or municipality from imposing a ban or restriction on plastic bags throughout the state. I am opposed to plastic bags, and I would like to see a state-wide ban on the continuing use of a material that doesn’t degrade for hundreds of years and harms the wildlife that shares our planet with us. But that is another story, another time.
First, I find it strange that it is people who espouse that government should be as close to the people as possible would want to move that level of control from municipalities and counties to a state-wide level, as if the legislators in Pierre know what’s best for every county and municipality in the state.
Additionally, I find it extremely short-sighted to say that the small “mom and pop” stores will be at a disadvantage if they are no longer allowed to use plastic bags for their customers. It is a common argument, but wrong.
Am I in favor of restricting and/or banning plastic? Yes. Although the problem of plastic trash strewn about is far less here in South Dakota, that doesn’t mean we should dismiss the issue because it doesn’t exist here. It means we have more time to prevent the problem instead of spending our money cleaning up and correcting a problem.
The reality is that all stores have to buy the bags they give to customers to carry away their purchases. Plastic is cheaper than paper, apparently. They currently aren’t charging customers for the bags. The conversion to plastic-free shopping usually begins with offering customers a choice between
- Bringing their own bags
- Plastic bags, for which a charge of $.10 per bag is made
- Paper bags, either free or $.05 per bag
This is what people first react to: being charged for the plastic bags.
The next step involves the stores, usually started with grocery stores, having a material bag available for sale at the store, usually with store name advertising on the bag. The bags are sold for a minimal amount, usually from $1-$3 each. Stores aren’t trying to make a profit on these bags, but are trying to get customers to buy enough of them to cover a week’s shopping. The funny thing is that since these bags can be used over and over and don’t care where the customer carries them, they get used all over town, conveniently with the store name on the side of the bag. That can be a great incentive for more stores to offer the bags for sale and for the prices to remain low and competitive. And sooner than you may expect, the store no longer has to buy the plastic bags. Stores even now offer for sale reusable produce bags of varying sizes.
At this point, those bags can be use over and over again, regardless of what store the customer shops in. In our case, we’ve even discovered that Family Fare gives us a discount for each bag we bring when we shop at the store. I’m sure they do this because they aren’t required to give out a bag that they have purchased, but perhaps in some small way they are beginning to realize that there is an advantage to an awareness of how we treat our environment. I won’t even bring up that these bags could be made from hemp.
A family of four will probably end up with 10-15 bags over time. We started with 6-7 bags, enough for a normal grocery store shopping trip. We soon realized that we should have some bags in each car just in case. These bags are far more sturdy than the flimsy plastic, they have strong straps, they are easier to carry, they carry more, they don’t split apart unexpectedly, and we aren’t creating a waste stream that will haunt our planet for hundreds of years.
Why would we oppose this? Why would a store oppose this? Every person and every establishment in some way impacts our environment. Why wouldn’t we want the impact to be less harmful? That should be especially true in a state where so very many people make their living from the land and are direct caretakers of their portion of the planet.
The beach and the ocean aren’t the only places where pollution happens. Our state is beautiful. Let’s keep it that way.