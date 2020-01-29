Pollution affects more than beaches and oceans

The reality is that all stores have to buy the bags they give to customers to carry away their purchases. Plastic is cheaper than paper, apparently. They currently aren’t charging customers for the bags. The conversion to plastic-free shopping usually begins with offering customers a choice between

Bringing their own bags

Plastic bags, for which a charge of $.10 per bag is made

Paper bags, either free or $.05 per bag

This is what people first react to: being charged for the plastic bags.

The next step involves the stores, usually started with grocery stores, having a material bag available for sale at the store, usually with store name advertising on the bag. The bags are sold for a minimal amount, usually from $1-$3 each. Stores aren’t trying to make a profit on these bags, but are trying to get customers to buy enough of them to cover a week’s shopping. The funny thing is that since these bags can be used over and over and don’t care where the customer carries them, they get used all over town, conveniently with the store name on the side of the bag. That can be a great incentive for more stores to offer the bags for sale and for the prices to remain low and competitive. And sooner than you may expect, the store no longer has to buy the plastic bags. Stores even now offer for sale reusable produce bags of varying sizes.