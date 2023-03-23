Anyone looking to hit the slopes at Terry Peak should act fast — the last day of the season is Sunday, April 2.

Terry Peak has received nearly 200 inches of snow this season. They'll likely hit — if not exceed — that benchmark by Sunday. According to a Facebook post, conditions are awesome and will remain that way for these final days.

Temperatures will fall from the lower 40s on Friday to the upper 20s by Sunday with snow in the forecast.

The beloved pond skim will return Saturday to mark the end of the season. Registration for the "Fool for a Day" pond skim opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday upstairs in the Stewart Lodge. The free event is open to skiers 13 years old and over. Participants 13 to 17 years old will need a parent or guardian to sign their liability release form.

Pond skim will begin at 11 a.m. for those registered, while the "foolish costume contest" begins at 1 p.m.; prizes will be given for first, second and third place.

Live music by Sawdust Angles will follow after the costume contest.

Terry Peak lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, so make sure you get out and enjoy the powder while you can.