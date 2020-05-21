Pool closure? What a travesty

I do not wish for anyone to lose his or her job but if the city must consider such a drastic step due to, again, the budget, not the virus as stated by the Mayor, maybe it’s time we look at some alternative cost savings that might just prevent the total shut down of the city pools for the entire summer.

Many students have been left to flounder being locked out of their schools through a step that will prove to be a huge setback for many. Parents threw up their hands and accepted the new rule, for the good of the community, while teachers and administrators struggled, yes struggled, to get the students to do their on line work. It is estimated that 25 percent of students didn’t do anything! Those same students, who did not complete any of their on line work, will be passed to the next grade anyway.

Kids have been stuck at home with very little to do for months. Taking away the summer and any activity at the swimming pools, including life saving swimming lessons, is too much.

So will the parents speak up? Will the citizens demand that the pools are opened?

If you want to take a stand here is the time and the place: Monday, June 1, Rapid City Council Meeting, City Hall 300 6th Street at 6:30 p.m.