A Pop Top Can Drive to restock local food pantries starts March 1. The drive continues through the month of March to gather donations of foods that are easy to carry and eat without the need for can openers or heat.

Jennifer Pavlicek, Black Hills program coordinator for the Helpline Center, said she’s increasingly getting requests from nonprofits for donations of foods they can distribute that are easy to eat. People who are homeless especially require foods in containers that are easy to open.

Foods such as beef stew, soups, canned meat, tuna and chicken and canned fruit are needed, Pavlicek said, though other nonperishable foods may be donated.

“The main thing is foods that are easy for our homeless to take and carry with them,” Pavlicek said. “We will accept anything (without alcohol) that doesn’t require a can opener.”

Shelf-stable foods such as tuna packets with crackers, Pop Tarts, fruit cups and granola bars are welcome during the March food drive and year-round.

Pop Top Can Drive donations may be dropped off at these times and locations:

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, The Garage, 702 St. Joseph St., Rapid City

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Black Hills Community Bank, 840 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Scull Construction, 803 Industrial Ave., Rapid City

Pavlicek said she is grateful for local residents’ generosity to help with events such as the Pop Top Can Drive.

“We have an amazing community that comes together in times of need. We appreciate our community,” she said.

The Pop Top Can Drive is being organized by the Helpline Center and is sponsored by West River Electric Association.