Spearfish Community Foundation has made five portable automated external defibrillators available for organizers to check out during special events.

As a part of its Public Access AED Community Project, 10 additional public access AED stations will be installed at high-traffic, high health risk locations in Spearfish later this year.

"Our primary objective for the Public Access AED Community Project is to save lives,” Sue Konstant, president of the Spearfish Community Foundation Board of Directors, said in a press release. “SCF wants to close the time gap for those critical minutes between the time a person experiences a sudden cardiac arrest and when our dedicated, professional first responders can arrive at the specific location of the victim...We want to provide several critical public access devices across Spearfish so a bystander can quickly assist the person who may have experienced a sudden cardiac arrest — thus increasing their chances of survival.”

The five portable AEDs are located at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center for organizers to check out and have on hand during events, like bicycle races, walks/runs, Festival in the Park, Downtown Friday Nights and sporting events.

The AEDs are checked out through the city's special events coordinator at the Rec Center. Once reserved, the defibrillators will be available for pickup from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They are free of charge and the event organizer has to sign a waiver when checking out the devices.

The Spearfish Community Foundation allocates funds to high-impact projects that address community needs. In March, they approached the Spearfish City Council to present the first phase of their project.

SCF requested a $15,000 grant from the city. The estimated cost is over $100,000 for phase one of the project.

The foundation actively raises funds from individuals, civic groups, businesses and corporations, grants from other foundations, and through a matching fund challenge, according to the press release.

“SCF's AED Unit Community Project not only aligns with our mission, but also offers one more community hallmark that elevates Spearfish’s ‘quality of life’ to an even higher level,” Konstant said. “The Spearfish Community Foundation is extremely grateful for the positive and awe-inspiring response, project assistance, and financial support so far from the Spearfish community, the City of Spearfish, several City of Spearfish departments, other project strategic partners, several businesses, civic groups, and private individuals for the AED Unit Community Project. Together, we are impacting the Spearfish community for generations to come!”

The next step in the project is installing 10 all-weather, illuminated smart cabinets and towers that include AED units and Stop the Bleed kits in strategic locations around Spearfish. The cabinets also ensure security, proper operational functionality and GPS technology for first responders.

Some of the locations include along the rec path, in several city parks, in the downtown area and at some local sports complexes. These are planned to be installed later this summer or early fall.

AEDs can be reserved for a Spearfish community event by calling the Spearfish Rec Center at (605) 722-1430.