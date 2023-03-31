The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing a portion of Interstate 90 beginning at 11 a.m. CST Friday.

I-90 eastbound will close from Box Elder (exit 67) to Chamberlain (exit 265).

I-90 westbound will close from Chamberlain (Exit 265) to Wall.

Westbound I-90 from Wall to Rapid City only will remain open to avoid stranding motorists along the interstate.

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) is scheduled to close from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line at 2 p.m. CST.

DOT anticipates re-opening the interstate early Saturday morning.

Secondary highways are expected to receive additional no travel advisories into this afternoon and evening.